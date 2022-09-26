Northumberland County Council had hoped the main works would get underway this summer but has now announced a review of programme timings.

All but one of the necessary regulatory consents have been secured, and while the final permit from the Environment Agency is expected in the coming weeks, the weather and environmental constraints on the site associated with beginning such work in the winter have led to the council’s review.

The council has allocated £5m to undertake the works on its land to clean up this stretch of coastline and stop historic waste deposits from washing into the sea in this area.

Historical pollution at Lynemouth.

Some work has already taken place to remove material where permissible - around 750 cubic metres which couldn’t be re-instated has already been excavated and safely disposed of.

And council teams continue to visit weekly to monitor and remove material from the beach, where able and safe to do so.

Cllr John Riddle, cabinet member for local services, said: “Ever since we committed to this scheme we’ve been clear what a technical challenge it is, with numerous approvals needed to work in a sensitive coastal area.

"And while it’s frustrating we haven’t been able to start yet, we do need the right weather and environmental conditions to allow teams to work effectively and safely.

“We’ll now be reviewing the programme of works and will keep people updated on our plans.”

Local ward county councillors Scott Dickinson and Liz Dunn said: “There’s no doubt that these delays are frustrating for residents, but we do realise that we’re very much in the hands of the EA and the timing of the issuance of the DfR permit.

“The important thing is that the money for the scheme is ring fenced and as such the work to clear up this stretch of coastline will go ahead. We look forward to seeing the reviewed programme of works and hope progress can be made as soon as possible.”