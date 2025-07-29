Two razorbill chicks have fledged for the very first time on RSPB Coquet Island, off the coast of Amble.

Although a small number of razorbills have been seen attempting to breed on the island since 2021, this year marks the first successful fledging of chicks.

Four eggs were laid, with two chicks surviving and successfully fledging by mid-July.

Razorbills, which are amber-listed UK in Birds of Conservation Concern, are thought to be the closest living relative to the now-extinct Great Auk.

A razorbill and chick on Coquet Island. Picture: Rebekah Goodwill

Rebekah Goodwill, RSPB warden on Coquet Island, said: “After seeing them make several unsuccessful breeding attempts over the past few years, it’s incredibly rewarding to finally see these razorbill chicks fledge.

"It gives us hope that Coquet continues to offer a haven for a variety of seabirds, including new colonisers like the razorbill. Watching this small group grow and thrive feels like a sign that we’re getting something right for nature here.”

Coquet doesn't have many cliff nesting seabirds due to it being a relatively low-lying island so experts say that seeing a new species colonise shows the island must be meeting their needs somehow; such as being near a good food source or just suitable habitat, showing that as well as being a sanctuary for current species, the island also has the potential to be one for new seabird species too.

Rebekah added: “With the space here for them we are hoping for more razorbills in future years but as such a new breeding species, their population growth may be slow. Our seabirds are signalling to us that Coquet Island is a great place to breed and can provide a variety of habitats for so many different species.”

Rebekah Goodwill doing Arctic tern monitoring. Picture: Ellen Bielinski

The RSPB has not actively intervened in the razorbills' breeding attempts, instead maintaining a hands-off approach to avoid disturbing the small and sensitive group.

Stephen Westerberg, RSPB senior site manager for Coquet Island, added: “We were excited to see the first razorbill chick leave the nest on Coquet Island. This year we saw four pairs nesting in the entrances of old puffin burrows.

"It’s a fantastic addition to our seabird colony. During the winter, we’ll be looking at how we can improve their habitat further in preparation for next year’s breeding season.”

In total, 24 bird species nested on the island in 2025, including 11 seabird species.

Coquet remains the only UK colony for breeding roseate terns, with one individual returning for its 14th year—having flown an estimated 84,000 miles in migration over its lifetime.

Avian Flu is sadly still impacting wild birds across the country. At Coquet Island most birds are doing well but there have been some recent positive confirmations of Avian Influenza. It is important to note that whilst adult birds may have developed some immunity from prior exposure, as HPAI is circulating the UK, there is concern about what impact this could have on young birds and chicks on the island this year.

Stephen added: "Due to the unique nature of Coquet, and the very high density of birds here, it is important that we remain vigilant to the threats of Avian Influenza, and we will continue our monitoring of the birds throughout the breeding season.”