Historic England awards nearly £70,000 to support nature recovery project on Hadrian’s Wall in Northumberland
The project will restore habitats, including peatlands and water courses, increase wildlife and inspire people of all ages and abilities to connect with the natural and historic environment through volunteering, activities and events.
It focuses on the historic landscape north of the central section of the Hadrian’s Wall World Heritage Site, around Greenlee Lough and includes several historic sites, including stone circles, Roman forts, aqueducts and camps.
Thomas Gledhill from Historic England said: “England's rural landscape is a jewel of our national heritage, formed by people living on and working the land over thousands of years.
"The Hadrian's Wall: Recovering Nature project is an exciting opportunity to showcase the link between heritage and nature, and to demonstrate the value of investing in both for the benefit of future generations.”
Historic England’s £68,435 grant will help to fund the post of a landscape recovery engagement officer, who will work with the public to deliver a programme of heritage-related events, research and activities, which explore the link between heritage and nature in the local landscape.
Sarah Burn, head of engagement for Northumberland National Park, said: “Northumberland National Park Authority is delighted to be working with Historic England.
“With this project, we can provide people with the opportunity to put their learning into practice, taking part in practical work exploring the relationship between people and landscape in the past, to inspire more people to understand how we can manage the landscape in the future.”
