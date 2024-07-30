Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Northumberland National Park Authority has received funds from Historic England to support The Hadrian's Wall: Recovering Nature project.

The project will restore habitats, including peatlands and water courses, increase wildlife and inspire people of all ages and abilities to connect with the natural and historic environment through volunteering, activities and events.

It focuses on the historic landscape north of the central section of the Hadrian’s Wall World Heritage Site, around Greenlee Lough and includes several historic sites, including stone circles, Roman forts, aqueducts and camps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thomas Gledhill from Historic England said: “England's rural landscape is a jewel of our national heritage, formed by people living on and working the land over thousands of years.

Section of Hadrian's Wall running east from Housesteads. Picture: Historic England

"The Hadrian's Wall: Recovering Nature project is an exciting opportunity to showcase the link between heritage and nature, and to demonstrate the value of investing in both for the benefit of future generations.”

Historic England’s £68,435 grant will help to fund the post of a landscape recovery engagement officer, who will work with the public to deliver a programme of heritage-related events, research and activities, which explore the link between heritage and nature in the local landscape.

Sarah Burn, head of engagement for Northumberland National Park, said: “Northumberland National Park Authority is delighted to be working with Historic England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad