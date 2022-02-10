High hopes of summer start for main works on Lynemouth pollution scheme

Planning permission for the important work has been approved and an agreement is being formalised with the Coal Authority to enable their site to be used for access.

Work is continuing with the Environment Agency which has agreed the proposed method for tackling the pollution at the site and are now processing the application for the waste recovery permit for the scheme.

Northumberland County Council is hopeful this can be secured in the coming weeks.

Some of the rubbish and pollution on Lynemouth beach and cliffs.

Once this is secured it will update the scope of work to consider any requirements or conditions imposed by the permit and issue contracts to the contractor, allowing work to start in early summer.

In the meantime, the teams have been continuing to monitor the area and remove debris deposited onto the beach when they are able and safe to do so.

They will also be inspecting the nearby cliffs following the recent storms and high tides that have occurred and caused damage in Northumberland.Cllr John Riddle, cabinet member for local services, said: “On a scheme like this there’s a lot of preparation and permits needed, as well as having to carefully consider the ecological and environmental constraints of working in a sensitive habitat before we can actually start removing the historic waste deposits and we’re confident we can begin in earnest on site in the coming months.

He added: “The project has also given us the opportunity to visit local schools, speaking to hundreds of children on topics such as the area's industrial heritage, environmental processes and climate change.”

Local county councillors Scott Dickinson and Liz Dunn both said: “We continue to support the council’s efforts in this clear up, and we are pleased that the council in conjunction with us and others continue to work on this massive clear up.