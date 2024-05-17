Help celebrate ten years of national nature challenge
Supported by players of People’s Postcode Lottery, 30 Days Wild encourages individuals, families, schools, and businesses to connect with nature daily, during what many argue is the best month for wildlife spotting.
This year's participants will receive a special 10th anniversary pack, designed to make their 30 days even more fun.
Backed by TV presenter and bird nerd Dermot O’Leary and TV doctor Dr Amir Khan, 30 Days Wild has grown from 12,000 participants in its first year and, since 2015, over three million people have taken part including over 20,000 schools, 1,500 care homes and almost 2,000 businesses.
New to the challenge this year is a special 30 Days Wild pack for His Majesty’s Prisons. Free activity packs for individuals, schools, families, and businesses containing fun ideas for ways to connect with nature are available at wildlifetrusts.org/30dayswild
Last year, the challenge was supported by the NHS, reflecting the health and wellbeing benefits of taking part.
In this region Northumberland Wildlife Trust is hoping to inspire a wave of local ‘wild’ action at home, in the workplace and in communities, with suggested actions eating breakfast outside, listening to bird song, doing a litter pick or taking part in its Big Wild Saturday event at Northumberlandia on Saturday 15th June, between 10:00am and 2:00pm.
Mike Pratt, Northumberland Wildlife Trust Chief Executive says: “Every single thing we do to nurture nature directly benefits people too. Helping nature to recover is about restoring our relationship with the natural world and this also makes us feel better. Let your lawn grow long for grasshoppers, take time to notice birdsong in the park, or join a community growing project - the possibilities are endless. The success of 30 Days Wild proves that we have so much to gain from finding joy in helping nature - it’s all about taking that first step.
“30 Days Wild is a fun and inclusive idea that can be interpreted in an infinite variety of ways. As part of celebrating its tenth birthday, we want to get a many people as possible planting, growing, volunteering, and campaigning for wildlife in their communities.”
Research by the University of Derby revealed that 30 Days Wild improves nature connectedness and inspires pro-nature behaviour with actions such as planting pollinator-friendly plants, volunteering with nature organisations or getting involved in a community growing project having a significant effect on the natural world and everybody’s health and wellbeing.
More details on Big Wild Saturday are available at www.nwt.org.uk/events/2024-06-15-big-wild-saturday