Rangers are working hard to protect beach nesting birds and are asking everyone to help by giving nest protection areas lots of space.

Ringed plovers and terns lay their eggs directly on the sand and shingle beaches of Northumberland. This makes them incredibly vulnerable to disturbance and trampling, especially now that our beaches are so much busier.

Senior Wildlife Ranger Richard Willis said: "Not everyone knows that birds nest on beaches in Northumberland so this year we’re also asking people to share the news with friends, family and other beach users, by spreading the word that you help the birds.

"When ringed plover chicks first hatch they are tiny, about the size and appearance of a ball of cotton wool with little matchstick legs. Amazingly after they hatch they find all their own food, but their tenacious parents are always on hand to help - to warn them of danger and shelter them from rain and cold.

A ringed plover and chick.

"This is the fifth year the team have undertaken this work and in this time we’ve been blown away by the level of support from residents and visitors alike – people do understand about the fragility of a little nest on a beach and how vulnerable they are.”

Beach visitors should also be aware that some areas have special rules to protect the nesting birds, like the Lindisfarne National Nature Reserve managed by Natural England and the National Trust’s site on Beadnell Bay. Look out for the signage at those sites. To protect nesting birds, dogs must be on the lead in those areas.

Ringed plover is a species in serious decline and are red listed as a species of conservation concern, and so it is especially important that they are protected.

The eagle eyes of local volunteers from the Northumberland Coast Conservation Team play a huge part in keeping rangers up to date about where these birds might be looking to nest.

Rob Murfin, director of housing and planning with Northumberland County Council added: “Part of what makes our coast so special is the wildlife, including beach nesting birds like ringed plovers, so we are determined to help protect them for future generations. The public support for this work continues to be very encouraging."