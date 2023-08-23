The Longframlington-based centre has received a big influx of hedgehogs – 23 over the course of just two days.

It is reluctant to go down the route of some other rescue centres which have closed their doors to new arrivals, especially given the species endangered status.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However each hog needs to be cleaned out daily, taken care of, given medication, and sometimes even a trip to the vet. These costs are high so they need all the help they can get.

This is Lucy who is currently in the care of Northumberland Hedgehog Rescue.

A social media appeal has been made for volunteers to help clean out the hedgehogs one morning a week or fortnight at their rescue centre in Longframlington. Approximately eight volunteers are needed every morning seven days a week.

The centre gratefully accepts all donations including items from their Amazon wish list, particularly the cat foods that are listed and cash in the form of PayPal or cheques.

A spokesperson from Northumberland Hedgehog Rescue said: "Our policy is to help everyone that we possibly can.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We just have so many here, it is costing a great deal of money so any donations would be very welcome.

Hedgehogs are considered vulnerable to extinction.

“This summer has been a particularly difficult one, it’s been a very strange climate we’ve had this year.”

Dry weather means hedgehogs can’t find their natural food as slugs or snails and earth worms go deeper into the ground, while wet periods also cause issues as hedgehogs aren’t very enthusiastic about searching for food when the rain drains their energy.

Those who have hedgehogs in their gardens are encouraged to put out dog or cat food and water, as they get dehydrated very quickly in the warm weather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Predominantly the ones we’re getting in are between 400g and 500g and an awful lot of them are very emaciated and suffering from hypothermia.”

If you spot a hedgehog that hasn’t moved for more that 30 minutes or has flies around it, it is in need of care urgently.