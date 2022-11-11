Harvest mice discovery delights Northumberland Wildlife Trust
More harvest mice are setting up home on a Northumberland nature reserve.
Last year, Northumberland Wildlife Trust’s Catch My Drift project team released 200 harvest mice onto its East Chevington reserve and which led to the discovery of 12 nests five months later.
Now, exactly one year on, the news from the Druridge Bay team is that, volunteers have found five more nests in the same area.
Even more exciting is the news that a further 13 nests have been found, totally by accident, over one mile away from all the other nests.
The discovery was made by Catch My Drift volunteer James Hislop whilst carrying out a worm survey. Having assisted with previous harvest mice surveys, he instantly recognised the round nest made from grass and the size of a tennis ball.
It takes the total number of nests discovered this year to 18.
Sophie Webster, Catch My Drift Project Officer says: “After the first nest was discovered, we decided to have a quick look in the surrounding area to see if there were any more. We just kept on finding them, which spurred us on to keep looking and for all we know, there may be even more.
“Weighing the same as a 10p coin, harvest mice numbers have declined throughout the UK in the last 40 years and are now quite rare; so to find so many new nests, and 13, over a mile away is a wonderful sign that they are not only breeding but using habitat corridors to expand and establish populations around the reserve."