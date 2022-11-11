Last year, Northumberland Wildlife Trust’s Catch My Drift project team released 200 harvest mice onto its East Chevington reserve and which led to the discovery of 12 nests five months later.

Now, exactly one year on, the news from the Druridge Bay team is that, volunteers have found five more nests in the same area.

Even more exciting is the news that a further 13 nests have been found, totally by accident, over one mile away from all the other nests.

A harvest mouse at East Chevington. Picture: Joel Ireland

The discovery was made by Catch My Drift volunteer James Hislop whilst carrying out a worm survey. Having assisted with previous harvest mice surveys, he instantly recognised the round nest made from grass and the size of a tennis ball.

It takes the total number of nests discovered this year to 18.

Sophie Webster, Catch My Drift Project Officer says: “After the first nest was discovered, we decided to have a quick look in the surrounding area to see if there were any more. We just kept on finding them, which spurred us on to keep looking and for all we know, there may be even more.