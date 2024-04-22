Groundworks begin on Borderline Greenway trail project in Alnwick
The ambitious Borderline Greenway project ultimately aims to create a 97-mile trail along disused railway tracks.
Groundworks got underway on Monday on phase one of the project, bidding to redevelop a short section of the former Alnwick to Cornhill line which closed in 1953.
The first stage involves the clearing of 70-plus years of leaf mould and soil to expose the gravel of the original railway track to improve access to the former Greensfield Alnwick bridge.
The original bridge was removed in the 1960s but a new steel and timber foot bridge will be installed later this year.
David Wilson, secretary of Borderline Greenway Community Interest Company (CIC) said: "It’s great to finally get started on the physical creation of the new Greenway.
"Once this is finished the people of Alnwick and visitors to the area will be able to enjoy safe walking, cycling and horse riding away from cars.”
Johnathan Keenan, director of A W Wilson Groundworks of Eglingham said: “We are delighted to be working on a local project that will create something special for the community. “It’s a great use of the old railway line track!’
Earlier this year Borderline Greenway CIC signed a 25-year lease with Northumberland Estates.
The plan is to make a two-metre wide track which would also be suitable for wheelchair users, pushchairs and horse riders.
The hope is to have the section from Greensfield to beyond Rugley Wood completed by this autumn.
Longer term ambitions include connecting the trail to Alnmouth Station and the Aln Valley Railway Greenway and potentially as far as Cornhill and Berwick.