Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The ambitious Borderline Greenway project ultimately aims to create a 97-mile trail along disused railway tracks.

Groundworks got underway on Monday on phase one of the project, bidding to redevelop a short section of the former Alnwick to Cornhill line which closed in 1953.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first stage involves the clearing of 70-plus years of leaf mould and soil to expose the gravel of the original railway track to improve access to the former Greensfield Alnwick bridge.

Graham Nelson and Karl Sisterson make the first cut on the new Greenway at Greensfield.

The original bridge was removed in the 1960s but a new steel and timber foot bridge will be installed later this year.

David Wilson, secretary of Borderline Greenway Community Interest Company (CIC) said: "It’s great to finally get started on the physical creation of the new Greenway.

"Once this is finished the people of Alnwick and visitors to the area will be able to enjoy safe walking, cycling and horse riding away from cars.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Johnathan Keenan, director of A W Wilson Groundworks of Eglingham said: “We are delighted to be working on a local project that will create something special for the community. “It’s a great use of the old railway line track!’

Earlier this year Borderline Greenway CIC signed a 25-year lease with Northumberland Estates.

The plan is to make a two-metre wide track which would also be suitable for wheelchair users, pushchairs and horse riders.

The hope is to have the section from Greensfield to beyond Rugley Wood completed by this autumn.