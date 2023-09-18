Watch more videos on Shots!

Borderline Greenway Community Interest Company (CIC) recently expressed dismay that it had been unable to come to agreement with the Freemen over the potential use of a 780m section of the former Alnwick to Cornhill disused railway line.

They hoped to create a 5.4 mile recreational trail, to be known as The Alnwick Loop, but discussions collapsed over a request for Borderline Greenway directors to accept personal unlimited liability outwith the CIC.

Borderline Greenway CIC accused the Freemen of putting up ‘impossible barriers’ designed to stop the community accessing unused land for the benefit of health and recreation.

The former Alnwick to Cornhill railway line.

However, the Freemen hit back at ‘unjustified’ criticism of its role and condemned the ‘highly disrespectful and unwarranted’ actions and conduct of Borderline Greenway and its directors.

They said ‘there will be no dealings with Borderline Greenway CIC’ but also stated their commitment to fund and maintain an access track to complement the completion of the section of track over land belonging to Northumberland Estates.

Despite the fallout, Borderline Greenway CIC say the commitment represents a ‘total success’ for its 727-signature petition calling on the Freemen to allow access to the disused railway line for use as a public greenway.

Borderline Greenway secrerary David Wilson said: “The Freemen of Alnwick in a public post have made a significant change in their position. They now have agreed at their own expense to improve the trail and make it fully accessible to the public.

"This change of mind is down to all who signed the petition. Well done and thank you! You have demonstrated the power of the petition.

“Borderline Greenway Community Interest Company now extends the hand of friendship to the Freemen of Alnwick to help deliver a high quality path accessible to all.”

The proposed trail starts at Greensfield and follows the track of the former railway line to Rugley Wood and then onto Mossy Ford, then alongside the B6031 heading back to the Alnwick Battlements on a new path, following public rights of way back to Greensfield.

The section of Freemen owned land is particularly important because it takes the trail under the busy B6031 Rothbury road.