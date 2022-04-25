Green initiative in Berwick is relaunched

Plastic Free status has been awarded to The Green Shop in Berwick.

The initiative is part of the mission by marine conservation charity Surfers Against Sewage to raise awareness about the impact of single-use plastic on the environment.

Plastic Free Berwick-upon-Tweed, led by Sea the Change, began in 2019 and had local businesses such as Northern Soul Kitchen, The Curfew Micropub, Crumbs and The Mule on Rouge awarded for their efforts in eliminating three single-use items from their businesses.

The campaign relaunch took place on Earth Day (April 22) and saw two more local businesses receive Plastic Free status – The Green Shop and Northern Edge Coffee.

Northern Edge Coffee also received Plastic Free status.

Juliana Amaral, Sea the Change co-founder, said: “Covid-19 not only stopped all the work we started in 2019, but it also resulted in single-use products being promoted as a safety measure.

“However, now we can relaunch as restrictions have ended in business premises, we feel stronger than ever about replacing thrown-away items with more alternative, sustainable solutions.”

Sea the Change has partnered up with Climate Action Berwick and Borders to ensure the campaign reaches as many people as possible and it is working with local schools. In 2021, Scremerston First School became the first school in the area to receive its Plastic Free status.