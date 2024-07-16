Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Green Flags have been handed out to 13 parks in Northumberland this year, the most the county has ever received.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The awards, given out by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy, recognise green spaces that meet the needs of the community, are well maintained, and are safe.

Flagstaff Park in Berwick-upon-Tweed was awarded the certification for the first time this year, joining Castle Vale Park and Coronation Park in the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alexandra Park in Cramlington, Astley Park in Seaton Delaval, Bolam Lake Country Park, Carlisle Park in Morpeth, Doctor Pit Park in Bedlington, Druridge Bay Country Park, Hirst Park in Ashington, Plessey Woods Country Park, and Ridley Park in Blyth also received the accolade.

Alexandra Park in Cramlington is one of 13 Northumberland County Council-managed parks to receive a Green Flag. (Photo by Northumberland County Council)

In the west of Northumberland, Eastwoods Park in Prudhoe and Hexham parks received flags.

Friends of Valley Park in Cramlington and the Old Bakehouse Millennium Green Trust in Morpeth received a Green Flag Community Award.

Councillor Colin Horncastle, cabinet member for the environment, said: “Our local parks and green spaces are a fantastic asset to our communities and act as a hub for well-being and environmental stewardship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We invest in and work very hard to continually improve our parks and we are delighted to have retained the Green Flag status and increased the number of parks year upon year.

“Each Green Flag Award is a testament to the dedication and hard work that has been put in, by our residents and local volunteers and our own staff, towards maintaining the parks to very high standards.”

Green Flag Award scheme manager, Paul Todd, said: “I would like to congratulate everyone involved in Northumberland’s parks on achieving a Green Flag Award.

“Northumberland’s parks are a vital green space for communities to socialise, enjoy nature, for children to play safely and it provides important opportunities for park users to improve their physical and mental health.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In North Tyneside, the council received seven flags, with Friends of Brierdene in Whitley Bay also recognised.

Steve Stone, Friends of Brierdene conservation and volunteer coordinator, said: “We are delighted to receive this award for the twelfth year running, thanks to the enthusiasm of our outstanding volunteers and the ongoing support from North Tyneside Council.”