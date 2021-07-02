Grass cutting still taking place despite 'perfect storm' of weather conditions

Grass cutting and weeding still taking place despite 'perfect storm' of weather conditions.

Prolonged periods of rain followed by much warmer conditions over recent weeks have led to the grass and weeds growing at a rapid rate across Northumberland.

Northumberland County Council says the recent growth spurt has meant it is taking longer than normal for staff to cut the grass.

Greg Gavin, Head of Neighbourhood Services, said: "We have all our grass cutting crews out but because of how long the grass is residents might see a few more clippings left behind than usual.

“Weed spraying is either underway or about to start in all areas of the county so residents should start to see weeds dying back over the next couple of weeks.