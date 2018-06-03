Gotcha! More fantastic pictures of dolphins off the Northumberland coast

Absolutely amazing! Check out this picture of a dolphin catching his tea just off the Northumberland coast.

Amy Baird was on a speedboat near the coast at Beadnell, heading towards Dunstanburgh, yesterday afternoon when she spotted some dolphins leaping out of the water near the boat.

Dolphins leap from the water off Beadnell. Picture by Amy Baird

And she got this fantastic close-up of one of them with a fish.

She sent us the pictures after seeing the awesome video of up to 40 dolphins, filmed frolicking off the coast on Friday evening, on our website.

Beth Houghton was also lucky enough to spot dolphins on a trip to the Farne Islands.

She said: "I was on a boat trip to the Farne Islands when they were giving us a right show."

Dolphins put on quite a show for Beth Houghton on a trip to the Farne Islands.

A dolphin near the Farne Islands. Picture by Beth Houghton

Another of Beth Houghton's dolphin shots.