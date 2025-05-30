Golden eagle sightings in Northumberland are sparking hope among wildlife enthusiasts that the majestic birds may return for good.

The iconic birds of prey were mostly wiped out in the 1800s as some wrongly perceived them as a threat to livestock and game birds.

But, in 2018, a reintroduction project began in the south of Scotland through the Golden Eagle Project and now we are starting to see some venture over the border to England.

Wildlife enthusiast and chair of the Coquetdale Squirrel Group, Ian Glendenning was thrilled when he happened across one of the birds in Northumberland.

He said: “I was with two research scientists showing them around some of Northumberland and it was absolutely fortuitous. We literally drove around a corner and there it was sitting on the rocks about 30 yards away.

“I have seen many golden eagles over the years in Scotland, but never one as close as that. It was sheer luck, we certainly weren't looking but I have now seen them in the area around three or four times.”

"It was always going to be a matter of time with them being present in the south of Scotland but to see that actually coming into fruition is quite something and its got to be a good thing.”

The CEO of Northumberland Wildlife Trust, Mike Pratt hopes that the sightings are a sign that the birds may eventually begin to nest here.

He said: “The landscapes across the Cheviots and Kielder really isn’t that different and they can't recognise a boundary so we have a sense that they are sussing the place out.

“Maybe with this natural spillage and if we create the right conditions, this iconic bird could come back naturally and we wouldn’t need to introduce them like Scotland did.

“We are on the verge of seeing something and it’s just great. From our point of view we just want to see more wildlife and we want that to work alongside farming and forestry.

“A golden eagle floating in Northumberland air again just feels like a fantastic sign of hope that nature can recover if we give it a chance.”