It also won the best large town category as judges praised efforts to make large areas of woodland accessible, create new woodland at Northumberlandia and plans for a new dementia garden. They were also impressed by the planting of shrubs and perennials in blocks on roundabouts.

Cramlington Town Mayor, Cllr Helen Morris said: “This is just fantastic – I was delighted to attend the awards ceremony when the result was announced – I’m bursting with pride on behalf of the town.”

“Of course it is a team effort – our Town Council operations team have done a superb job with their planting – Cramlington is a big town and we have a lot of floral displays to maintain – bedding plants, estate entrances and our increasing number of herbaceous planting schemes.”

Cramlington Mayor Helen Morris and some of the town's floral displays. Picture: Cramlington Town Council

She added: “I also think a major factor in Cramlington’s success is the community involvement. Our residents really do care about their local environment and are prepared to get their hands dirty and help keep our town beautiful, green and clean.”

Holywell won the best large village with judges praising the ‘exciting and colourful’ planting schemes.

And Christopher Mordue of Holywell in Bloom won a community champion award for his dedication to making the Seaton Valley area look the best it can be.

The best park award went to Alexandra Park in Cramlington which is generally maintained by Northumberland County Council, with the sensory garden, new play area and dog park being created and tended by Cramlington Town Council.

In the best visitor attraction category, Northumberlandia won a gold.

St Nicholas Church in Cramlington was awarded a silver gilt in the best religious establishment category.

John the Clerk, won a silver in the best pub category.

Robert Germany, chairman of Northumbria in Bloom said: “When people think of Northumbria in Bloom they often assume that it’s all about hanging baskets and the municipal flower displays on roundabouts.

