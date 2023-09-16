Going Green: Be aware of where our seafood comes from

September is indeed Sustainable Seafood September, it’s an initiative started by the Marine Stewardship Council – The MSC and it’s designed to make us a little more aware about where the seafood we eat comes from – whether that’s when we’re eating out or buying at the shops or local market.

You should be looking out for the MSC blue ecolabel and when you buy anything with that logo, you’re supporting industry that takes care of our ocean.

There’s an old saying “only eat shellfish when there’s an ‘R’ in the month” and with the next few months all having one in, there’s never a better time to eat shellfish. The UK has over 11,000 miles of coastline, the UK mussel industry is worth around £25 million and what’s more, they’re an affordable food choice.

Last year we consumed around 4,500 tonnes of mussels in the UK and this month especially they’re delicious.

They might not look as pretty as clams and might not have the excitement of an oyster but the humble mussel is packed with vitamins and nutrients and is incredibly healthy. Very few people know they actually contain more protein than beef, pork or chicken – the traditional sources of protein we all think about – they’re also packed with vitamins A and B12, which support the eyes, skin and immune system. They’re also high in zinc and iron and low in fat too. They’re a natural superfood and are delicious.

They’re incredibly quick to cook so very convenient. They are also budget friendly, as well as being affordable and what’s more a little goes a long way. They pad out a pasta and tomato sauce dish brilliantly, a couple of handfuls will feed four for a paella, they’re delicious in a broth, a fish stew and a fish pie too.

While it’s win, win for mussel consumption when it comes to price and versatility and nutritional value, they’re also a powerhouse when it comes to the environment.

Mussels and bivalves like clams and oysters are a more environmentally friendly choice than fish and crustaceans, they have minimal environmental impact when they’re farmed in the oceans and they have the potential of becoming one of the world’s most sustainable large scale sources of protein. When farmed on ropes too, they invite other species and form their own habitat.

The biggest UK farm in Lyme Bay found the number of horse mackerel in the area increased by 300 percent in four years when compared with other areas around the Bay. The study – from Plymouth University – also found the mussel farm contributed to an increase in lobster and crab too.