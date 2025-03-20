Gannet rescued by RSPCA after getting ‘hooked’ by angling tackle at Druridge Bay in Northumberland
The bird was trapped after fishing wire became wrapped around its body near to the car park at Druridge Bay Country Park.
Three hooks attached to the angling wire were ensnared in the gannet’s wings and beak.
RSPCA animal rescue officer David Dawson collected the stricken gannet and took the bird to a local vet who removed the hooks using stitch scissors.
David then took the seabird to Pawz4Thought animal rescue in Sunderland.
“This poor gannet could not walk and was totally incapacitated,” he said. “There were three fishing hooks caught in the bird, one in each wing and one in the corner of the beak - it was in great distress.
“Thankfully the bird was spotted by a man who was able to direct me through the car park of the country park to where the gannet was lying in the sand.
“The hooks were embedded so we required veterinary help removing them all. The bird then needed specialist care and recuperation at Pawz4Thought, who will release the gannet back into the wild when the bird has put on weight and returned to strength.”
The RSPCA receives thousands of calls every year about animals affected by angling litter.
David added: “This incident again demonstrates how important it is that anglers take every means possible to dispose of lines and tackle and prevent them from turning into lethal litter for wildlife.”
