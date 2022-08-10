Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Northumberland Climate Change Fund, launched by the council in May, aims to help groups including registered charities, constituted groups or clubs, community interest companies (CIC), social enterprises and parish councils make changes to become more environmentally sustainable.

The full amount of funding totals £50,000, and is being awarded between the 25 successful applicants which will help with projects.

The projects include community climate change events, energy audits, feasibility studies for solar PV and heating options for community buildings, tree planting activities and EV bikes to encourage active and clean travel.

(L-R) Council leader Glen Sanderson, director of Stomping Grounds Forest School Sophie Watkinson, and local councillor Gordon Stewart with members of the school.

The purpose of the projects is to support the council's Climate Change Action Plan and demonstrate the ‘longevity’ of the fight against climate change, as well as what the council refers to as its ‘commitment’ to engaging with the wider community.

Council leader, Glen Sanderson, said: “I am impressed by the number of applications we have received.

"It is inspiring to see so many sustainable projects going on within Northumberland. I look forward to seeing these projects come into fruition in the coming months."

Sophie Watkinson, director of Stomping Grounds Forest School in Prudhoe, was successful in securing funding from the scheme.

She said: “At Stomping Grounds Forest School, our decisions are led by our responsibility to the planet, and our organisation's aim is to model sustainable practices to inspire others.