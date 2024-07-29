Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A project to create a horticultural teaching centre for adults with complex mental health needs and learning disabilities has been given the green light after fundraising efforts reached the halfway mark.

Northumberland-based charity, Blyth Star Enterprises, revealed its plans for the new eco centre on the site of its Stakeford Nurseries day service as part of the organisation’s ‘cultivation of barren land’ project.

The project was established during the Covid-19 pandemic and aims to use horticultural therapy to bring areas of barren or ‘waste’ land back into use for the benefit of the charity and its service users.

After a successful first phase, which saw the creation of a quiet garden at Blyth Star’s Woodwork Department, the charity started looking for further opportunities to build on its achievement. The latest phase will see staff and service users at Stakeford Nurseries transform a piece of land where an old glasshouse once stood to make way for the eco centre,

(Left to right) Julie Dixon, chief executive officer and Graham Carr, horticultural services manager at Blyth Star Enterprises on the site of the proposed Eco Centre.

This will provide much-needed indoor classroom and workshop space to support Blyth Star’s in-house horticultural training programme. The land around the centre will also receive a makeover with the creation of several new raised planting areas, a sensory and herb garden, privet hedging and accessible walkways.

“We’re really excited to get started with the next phase of the barren land project,” said Graham Carr, Horticultural Services manager at Blyth Star Enterprises. “After the glasshouse was demolished, the land that was left behind presented the perfect opportunity for development. The idea for the eco centre came along soon after as consistently poor weather made it increasingly difficult for us to deliver the theoretical element of our horticultural training to service users.

"Having some dedicated indoor teaching space in the form of the eco centre is going to make a huge difference to how we deliver training going forward, as well as provide lots of new opportunities to add to our service users’ existing portfolios and skillsets as we work through the project to clear the land and bring it back to life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Funding has come from various charitable trusts and foundations, including The Ridley Family Charity, The D’Oyly Carte Charitable Trust, Hadrian Trust, The Rothley Trust and Frazer Trust. A £40,000 injection from The Jill and Norman Franklin Trust tipped the fundraising balance over the halfway mark to make the project a reality.

Julie Dixon, chief executive officer at Blyth Star Enterprises, added: “We are indebted to The Jill and Norman Franklin Trust and all of the charitable organisations who have supported us so far with the cultivation of barren land project.

“At Blyth Star, we are committed to delivering quality living support and day services that reflect as closely as possible real workplace settings, offering opportunities for training and experiences which provide our service users with the confidence and skills they need to live fulfilled lives within their local communities.

“The creation of the eco centre is going to take our in-house training provision to the next level for our service users to allow them to access a holistic educational experience with opportunities for hands-on and theory-based learning. It’s all very exciting.”