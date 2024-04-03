Fridges and TVs among items found during Great British Spring Clean litter picks in Ashington and Newbiggin
Ashington Town Council and Newbiggin by the Sea Town Council supported volunteers to pick up litter as part of the Great British Spring Clean, a national campaign by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy.
Newbiggin town councillors joined volunteers at East Lea Woods and collected 40 bags of litter.
Ashington Town Council provided equipment to help pupils at Castle School pick up litter around their school grounds.
Elsewhere in Ashington, 22 bags of litter were collected in the Hirst area, 22 were collected around People’s Park, and 27 bags were collected in the North Seaton Colliery and riverside area.
Efforts in Ashington ended with an Easter Saturday litter pick in and around Paddock Wood, which collected 28 bags and fly tipped items such as TVs and a bicycle wheel.
Alison Sutherland, Mayor of Newbiggin, said: “Despite a week of horrendous weather, we were graced with a dry spell for the Great British Spring Clean in Newbiggin.
“I was delighted to see so many volunteers taking part. “It was amazing the amount that was collected but there is still a lot of work to be done.
“We found three fridges which were reported to Northumberland County Council for removal.”
A spokesperson for Ashington Town Council said: “The great turnout and collective action for this year's Great British Spring Clean has been inspirational.
“We are immensely grateful to every volunteer who took time to tidy up our local spaces. This community spirit is what makes Ashington such a tremendous place.”