Fresh plans lodged for solar farm at West Chevington
William Jackson of Genesis One Ltd has submitted an application seeking permission for 16 rows with a total of 128 solar array grouped panels to the east of West Chevington Farm.
The site has been used since 2017 to service the development for the conversion and extension of the farm buildings to nine dwellings.
A planning report on the applicant’s behalf states: ‘Recently the majority of the land surrounding the settlement of West Chevington has been purchased for ongoing management by the Northumberland Wildlife Trust. It is considered that these proposals are completely compatible with the objectives of the trust’s.
‘The creation of this small solar farm would feature associated battery storage facilities with carbon capture. The scheme would serve the group of nine dwellings. This will effectively take the dwellings off grid for the supply of electrical power.’