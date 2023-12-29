Amended plans have been lodged for a solar farm in West Chevington.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

William Jackson of Genesis One Ltd has submitted an application seeking permission for 16 rows with a total of 128 solar array grouped panels to the east of West Chevington Farm.

The site has been used since 2017 to service the development for the conversion and extension of the farm buildings to nine dwellings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A planning report on the applicant’s behalf states: ‘Recently the majority of the land surrounding the settlement of West Chevington has been purchased for ongoing management by the Northumberland Wildlife Trust. It is considered that these proposals are completely compatible with the objectives of the trust’s.

Plans have been submitted.