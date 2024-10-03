Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

People are being invited to take advantage of a free tree scheme offered by Northumberland County Council.

The council is offering another 15,000 tree saplings this year as part of its effort to make Northumberland a greener and cleaner place to live, work and visit.

Schools, community groups, town and parish councils, charities, businesses and residents can apply for packs of Hedge, Copse, and Native Harvest.

Box or Wild Privet will be available for those with limited space and Crab Apple or Holly are available for small gardens. For medium gardens, Rowan or Silver Birch are available, with English Oak or Wild Cherry for large gardens.

Northumberland County Council bring back their free tree scheme. Image: Northumberland County Council.

Council leader Glen Sanderson commented: "As part of our Environmental Policy and our Climate Change Action Plan, we are dedicated to boosting our natural environment and reducing emissions. We hope that everyone will get involved in tree planting.

“Not only is this a great way to help the environment but it also brings communities together, provides educational opportunities, and improves the health and wellbeing of the people in our county."

The saplings are small cell-grown plants, UK-sourced, and come complete with a biodegradable shelter guard, cane, and planting and aftercare instructions.

They can be ordered online at tree-scheme.northumberland.gov.uk. Applicants will receive confirmation and details of their collection point three weeks prior to the pick-up date.

In 2023, over 10,000 distributed saplings contributed to improved air quality, moving Northumberland towards net zero.

Saplings obtained through this scheme should only be planted on land you own unless you have an agreement with a private landowner.