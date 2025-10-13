Northumberland County Council’s free tree scheme is back again with individual saplings and packs up for grabs.

In a bid to help protect and enhance the natural environment, the local authority is making 15,000 tree saplings available – with businesses, residents, schools, community groups and town and parish councils across the county invited to take part.

Any free tree saplings obtained through the scheme must only be planted on land you own unless you have an agreement with a private landowner.

Coun John Riddle, cabinet member for environment, rural and farming at the county council, said: “We want to encourage as many people and groups as possible across Northumberland to apply for their very own free tree.

Coun John Riddle.

“We are particularly keen for businesses to apply this year too so that we can help them towards their own net zero targets.

People can apply for free trees at www.northumberlandnetzero.uk/apply/free-trees – they can choose from a variety of species.

They can apply for packs of Hedge, Copse, and Native Harvest. For those with limited space, Box or Wild Privet will be available, for small gardens, Crab Apple or Holly are available, for medium gardens, Rowan or Silver Birch are available and for large gardens, English Oak or Wild Cherry are available.

Once ordered, applicants will receive confirmation and details of their collection point prior to the pick-up date, with collection locations spread across the county.

The trees provided are small cell-grown plants, UK-sourced and come complete with a shelter guard and cane.

Planting and aftercare instructions will be emailed out after collection.