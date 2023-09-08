Watch more videos on Shots!

The call is a direct response to Defra’s proposed Front Runner Fisheries Management Plans (FMPs), which includes a Crab and Lobster FMP, and the proposed policies it contains.

FMPs are ‘action plans’ for the management of individual fisheries in the UK following Brexit. Each plan sets out policies for maintaining one or more shellfish and fish stocks at sustainable levels.

In a pioneering move in preparation for the Crab and Lobster FMP consultation which closes on October 1, NIFCA commissioned a 16-week research project led by Newcastle University.

NIFCA team members consulting with local fishers in Amble.

The project was designed to collect valuable insights and ideas from local fishers and key stakeholders to ensure their voices are heard in the creation of a national shellfish management plan.

Over the course of the project, a dedicated team of researchers worked closely with local fishers, meticulously navigating fishing patterns, and spending several days in harbours conducting in-depth one-to-one interviews with more than 50 commercial fishers.

NIFCA chief officer Mark Southerton, explains: “The draft FMP poses some of the most significant changes to management of crab and lobster in recent years.

“The Authority’s commitment to fostering a sustainable and inclusive approach to fisheries management led us to commission this important research aimed at overcoming a historical lack of widespread engagement among Northumberland's potters in national FMP discussions.

"The research and subsequent report were undertaken to give local fishers a prominent role in the design of fisheries management plans rather than relegating them to the role of mere commentators on pre-prepared plans.”

Not every aspect of Defra’s Crab and Lobster FMP resonated with Northumberland's potters, reflecting the significance of the research report in capturing diverse perspectives and considerations.

Key findings from NIFCA's FMP consultation include: Improve existing rather than introduce further management measures; the enforceability of management measures is important; the current minimum landing size (MLS) is enforceable and effective but increasing it may have a significant economic impact; pot limitation and managing effort beyond six nautical miles is vital; opinions are divided about seasonal closures.