The commercial fisher operates from Royal Quays Marina in North Shields and has been in the fishing industry for over 40 years.

He also spent 20 years as a coxswain at Tynemouth RNLI, where he remains an active volunteer.

Michael said: “I’ve been fishing in this area since I was 16 years old.

Michael Nugent has been fishing for 40 years. (Photo by NIFCA)

“Fishing is my livelihood and NIFCA needs the voice of local fishers to help them achieve a balanced picture to inform and to help shape decision making in the district for the benefit of the local fishing community and the natural environment.”

NIFCA, based in Blyth, is one of 10 such authorities in the UK and is responsible for sustainably managing sea fisheries and marine protected areas off the coast of Northumberland and North Tyneside.

Board members attend meetings, review policies and byelaws, and take part in discussions and votes on critical fisheries management and conservation issues.

They are required to act objectively and contribute their knowledge and experience in the best interests of the marine area.

NIFCA chief officer Mark Southerton, said: “It is great to have Michael join the board.

“I have no doubt his extensive knowledge, interests, and experience will be a valuable contribution to inshore fisheries management and the marine environment in Northumberland.