Notched European Lobster, common in the NIFCA district.

Marine Management Organisation (MMO) are seeking to appoint three new general members to the Northumberland Inshore Fisheries and Conservation Authority (NIFCA).

Applications are invited from all sectors but are particularly encouraged from those with a background in commercial fishing and those from the recreational sea angling / fishing sector.

NIFCA chief executive Mike Hardy said: “We would be delighted to see as many people as possible apply for these important positions.

"The successful applicants will have a really important role to play in helping NIFCA to fulfil its remit of sustainable inshore fisheries and a sustainable marine environment in our district which includes the waters off the coast of Northumberland and North Tyneside.”

Further details can be found at: www.gov.uk/government/news/exciting-opportunities-to-manage-inshore-fisheries-and-conservation