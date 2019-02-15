Fish stocks boost for still waters in the North East

The Environment Agency has released thousands of young fish into North East stillwaters to give stocks a boost.

More than 11,000 fish – roach, bream, tench, crucian carp and rudd – were released into six still waters across Northumberland and County Durham.

In Northumberland, fish were released into Hebron Lakes, near Morpeth; Dissington Pond, near Ponteland; the Environment Agency’s Wydon Water at Hexham; and Northumbrian Water’s Whittle Dene reservoir at Harlow Hill.

All the fish were reared at the Environment Agency’s fish farm near Calverton, Nottinghamshire, using funding from rod licence sales.

The work is part of the Environment Agency’s ongoing plan to develop and restore rivers and fisheries in the region, to encourage people to get outdoors and enjoy angling.

Paul Frear, the Environment Agency’s North East fisheries officers, said: “Restocking is one of many things we do together with our partners to develop fisheries, including reducing the impact of pollution, improving habitats and removing barriers to fish migration.

“This week we’ve been releasing coarse fish into still waters with the help of local angling clubs to help encourage members and those new to angling to get involved in what is a great pastime for people of all ages.

“We’re pleased to be able to provide these young fish as part of our commitment to rod licence paying anglers.”

The Environment Agency releases fish into waterways annually. Fisheries officers target stocking activity using data from national surveys.