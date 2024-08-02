A fire by Alnmouth’s beach has prompted a warning from the fire service.

Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service is concerned about rises in wildfires, sometimes caused by barbecues and bonfires.

A spokesperson for Northumberland Fire & Rescue Service said: “We'd like to urge the public to learn about the risks of outdoor fires, and to take the time to discuss with their children how seemingly harmless examples like BBQs and fires by the beach are often disastrous to nature. Stray embers and sparks can catch dunes and other forms of vegetation and quickly ignite, especially on a warm, windy day.

"Similarly, these fires can also pick back up long after you've left the vicinity and after you think you've put them out, and we encourage the public to think of alternatives. If you're hungry, pack a picnic not a BBQ. If it's going to get cold later, bring a layer, don't start a fire.

Fire damage at Bracken Hill, Alnmouth, last Christmas Eve. Picture: Gill Battye

"Taking these precautions can limit the chances of an outdoor fire or prevent the chances of a wildfire developing, and ensures our crews have the capacity to deal with other incidents.”

A blaze caused extensive damage to the Bracken Hill area bordering Alnmouth Village golf course last Christmas Eve after a hilltop beacon was lit and got out of control.