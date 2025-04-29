Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New figures show the number of fly-tipping incidents in Northumberland have increased by more than 70% since 2017.

The data shows that there were 4,429 incidents across the county in 2023/24 – up from 2,511 in 2017/17. This amounts to an uptick of 73%.

Ahead of local elections, the Labour Party have attacked the current Conservative administration over the rise, while Labour MP Emma Foody has raised the issue in Parliament.

However, Conservative leader Glen Sanderson has argued that the council records incidents differently now and the number of incidents has fallen by 23% in the year ending in March.

A flytipping incident in Northumberland. Photo: Northumberland County Council.

Labour leader Coun Scott Dickinson pointed out that the number of offenders who had action taken against them has also fallen by 24%.

He said: “Fly-tipping is a major problem and has been ignored for too long.

“Residents around here are sick of our streets being plagued by discarded rubbish and waste and it is a disgrace that the Conservatives have done nothing to tackle it. It’s gone unpunished for far too long.”

Speaking in Parliament, Cramlington and Killingworth MP Ms Foody said fly-tipping was a “blight” on communities and called for a debate in the house.

Speaking afterwards, Ms Foody said: “Fly-tipping damages our local environment and communities. For too long the Conservatives in Northumberland have allowed the problem to spiral without taking action.

“Since they came to power, we have seen almost 30,000 cases across the county with 4,500 of them taking place on public footpaths and bridlepaths spoiling our local communities.

“I am pleased that the Labour Government working with our Police and Crime Commissioner are taking action and that new powers will be coming forward to address the issue but the record in Northumberland under the current Conservative leadership is letting down residents across Cramlington and Seaton Valley.”

Responding to the comments, Tory leader Coun Sanderson said: “I think this is another example of unfortunate interference by a desperate Labour Party who have called on their MPs to have a go – incorrectly.

“We have reduced fly-tipping very significantly and that trend is continuing. Our fly-tipping levels are also significantly lower than other comparable areas.

“We take it particularly seriously. We’re taking very very stringent steps, we will prosecute and prosecute very severely – we have increased the fines to £1,000.

“We have also changed the way we count fly-tipping so that even just a small item left on a street classes as a fly-tipping incident. This is because we want to get to the bottom of it.

“MPs’ job is not to trash their county – it’s a shame.”

Figures from the council in March said that there has been a 23% decrease in incidents for the 2024/25 period. It followed “robust measures” including increasing the Fixed Penalty Notice for fly-tips to £1,000, increasing the use of CCTV cameras to catch perpetrators, a targeted behaviour-change campaign and community engagement activity in affected areas.

Between October and March, 11 Fixed Penalty Notices were issued at the new amount of £1,000 for fly-tipping and three have been paid at the reduced rate of £750. Residents are able to report fly-tipping incidents via the council’s Fix My Street system online.