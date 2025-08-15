Fears lynx reintroduction in Northumberland could harm farmers’ mental health

It has been claimed that plans to reintroduce the Eurasian Lynx to parts of Northumberland could have a ‘significant impact on farmers’ mental health’.

Concerns were raised after a difficult year for the agricultural industry amid clashes with Government.

Plans to end the exemption on farmland for inheritance tax have prompted a passionate campaign to reverse the changes. There is also anger over changes to farming subsidies and tax on two-cab pickup trucks and fertilisers.

The Missing Lynx Project is championing the release of lynx to northern England and southern Scotland in a bid to increase biodiversity.

Cllr Mark Mather from Wooler.

However, some farmers oppose the plans on the grounds the wild cats could target livestock.

Cllr Mark Mather, who farms near Wooler and sits as the deputy chairman of Northumberland National Park, said: “We have a Government that is impacting the rural way of life – I think throwing this in as well is quite unfair.

“People are thinking about whether they’re going to be able to farm. Speaking to neighbours and friends in the industry, there’s a lot of people at breaking point.”

Cllr John Riddle, who represents the Bellingham ward which includes one of the areas proposed for the re-release, said: “I’m quite worried about farmer’s mental health at the moment. A lot of people are quite concerned about their financial future.

“I can only see problems for farmers. I just think it is a bad idea – it’s something we don’t need.

“After the last attempt with all the public meetings that was eventually decided by Michael Gove, people probably feel it is a waste of time whatever they say.

“I don’t know of any commercial farmer that has told me they’re in favour of reintroduction of the lynx.

“They are not a cuddly animal – they are a wild cat. It might be well intended, but these things have been extinct for a long time and I can’t see the benefit of bringing them back.”

A consultation carried out by the Missing Lynx Project found that almost three quarters of those involved supported plans to bring the apex predator back to Britain.

The consultation was run by The Missing Lynx Project, led by The Lifescape Project in partnership with Northumberland Wildlife Trust and The Wildlife Trusts.

Dr Rob Stoneman, director of landscape recovery, The Wildlife Trusts, said: “Bringing back lynx could benefit wildlife more widely – something that is sorely needed in this nature-depleted country.

“We have pushed many native species to extinction, and it makes sense to bring missing wildlife back where feasible. Bison and beavers have invigorated degraded habitats and this consultation shows there’s now an opportunity for us to bring back lynx too.”