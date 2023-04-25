Farne Islands to remain closed for the breeding season as first positive cases of bird flu confirmed
Tourists will not be allowed to land on the Farne Islands this summer after more cases of avian flu were confirmed.
Three positive cases have been announced as thousands of seabirds return for this year’s breeding season.
The National Trust has decided to take a precautionary approach to try and limit the spread of the virus.
Although visitors won’t be able to land until at least the end of August when the breeding season comes to an end, sailing tours around the islands will continue.
Last year, more than 6,000 carcasses were collected last year – a figure believed to be the tip of the iceberg.
Guillemots and kittiwakes were impacted the most, with 3,542 and 818 dead birds collected respectively.
However, an unknown number are likely to have fallen into the sea from the densely packed cliff colonies.
Species such as puffins and guillemots are already back on the islands, and Arctic terns will return very soon to nest.
Harriet Reid, lead ranger for the Farne Islands said: “Avian Influenza was rife on the islands last year and it was very distressing to see these precious seabirds impacted by the disease.
“Sadly, with confirmed cases, there is a strong likelihood that we will see thousands of birds affected by the virus again this year. Many of the species we care for are rare or struggling already due to climate change.
"By restricting access to the islands for visitors and limiting disturbance - which can cause distress to sick birds and potentially increase the transmission of bird flu - we hope to give the birds the best chance of survival."
The Farne Islands are home to approximately 200,000 seabirds. The National Trust has no records of anything so potentially damaging to the already endangered seabird colonies.
Ben McCarthy, head of nature conservation and restoration ecology at the National Trust said: “The on-going impact of Avian Influenza on our wild birds is unprecedented. As threatened seabirds return to their breeding sites they become more susceptible to infection due to the high densities in these spectacular colonies.
“We are working with partners to investigate measures to mitigate the impacts as well as better understand the long-term impacts of this pernicious disease. We are doing everything possible to mitigate the impact on the Farne Islands and our other seabird sites we manage.”
National Trust rangers will continue to manage vegetation and improve nesting habitat on the islands to ensure the birds have the best opportunity to breed successfully.
They will also monitor the various bird species to understand how many have returned, the numbers of breeding pairs and how many chicks fledge.
Local boat companies have backed the decision.
Rachel Shiel from Billy Shiel Farne Island Boat Trips said: “Our boat trips continue to sail around the Farne Islands to view the nesting seabirds and the grey seals at close quarters.
“These trips provide a fantastic vantage of the fabulous Farne Islands without disturbing the important work being undertaken by the National Trust to monitor and protect the wildlife.”
Andrew Douglas of Serenity Farne Island Tours, added: “Avian Influenza continues to represent an incredibly high risk to bird populations. Serenity Farne Islands Tours are fully supportive of the National Trust’s actions. We will continue to offer a variety of tours.”