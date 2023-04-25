Three positive cases have been announced as thousands of seabirds return for this year’s breeding season.

The National Trust has decided to take a precautionary approach to try and limit the spread of the virus.

Although visitors won’t be able to land until at least the end of August when the breeding season comes to an end, sailing tours around the islands will continue.

Guillemots, razorbills and kittiwakes return to breed each year on the Farne Islands. Picture: National Trust/Nick Upton

Last year, more than 6,000 carcasses were collected last year – a figure believed to be the tip of the iceberg.

Guillemots and kittiwakes were impacted the most, with 3,542 and 818 dead birds collected respectively.

However, an unknown number are likely to have fallen into the sea from the densely packed cliff colonies.

Species such as puffins and guillemots are already back on the islands, and Arctic terns will return very soon to nest.

Rangers wearing PPE clear bird carcasses from the Farne Islands. Picture: National Trust

Harriet Reid, lead ranger for the Farne Islands said: “Avian Influenza was rife on the islands last year and it was very distressing to see these precious seabirds impacted by the disease.

“Sadly, with confirmed cases, there is a strong likelihood that we will see thousands of birds affected by the virus again this year. Many of the species we care for are rare or struggling already due to climate change.

"By restricting access to the islands for visitors and limiting disturbance - which can cause distress to sick birds and potentially increase the transmission of bird flu - we hope to give the birds the best chance of survival."

The Farne Islands are home to approximately 200,000 seabirds. The National Trust has no records of anything so potentially damaging to the already endangered seabird colonies.

Tern feeding a chick on the Farne Islands. Picture: National Trust/Richard Scott

Ben McCarthy, head of nature conservation and restoration ecology at the National Trust said: “The on-going impact of Avian Influenza on our wild birds is unprecedented. As threatened seabirds return to their breeding sites they become more susceptible to infection due to the high densities in these spectacular colonies.

“We are working with partners to investigate measures to mitigate the impacts as well as better understand the long-term impacts of this pernicious disease. We are doing everything possible to mitigate the impact on the Farne Islands and our other seabird sites we manage.”

National Trust rangers will continue to manage vegetation and improve nesting habitat on the islands to ensure the birds have the best opportunity to breed successfully.

They will also monitor the various bird species to understand how many have returned, the numbers of breeding pairs and how many chicks fledge.

A puffin with a beak full of sandeels. Picture: National Trust/Joe Cornish

Local boat companies have backed the decision.

Rachel Shiel from Billy Shiel Farne Island Boat Trips said: “Our boat trips continue to sail around the Farne Islands to view the nesting seabirds and the grey seals at close quarters.

“These trips provide a fantastic vantage of the fabulous Farne Islands without disturbing the important work being undertaken by the National Trust to monitor and protect the wildlife.”

