Matthieu Hue, CEO of EDF Renewables UK; Michael Matheson, Cabinet Secretary; Matthias Haag, NnG Project Director and John O’Connor, Generation Delivery at ESB.

The base will bring up to 50 high quality jobs to the Berwickshire port for the 25-year lifespan of the Neart na Gaoithe (NnG) offshore wind farm.

Michael Matheson MSP, Scottish Government Net Zero and Energy Secretary, said: "We have a massive potential pipeline of offshore wind here in Scotland, and it is essential that our supply chain benefits from the associated opportunities that come with this.

“As well as standing ready to provide state-of-the-art facilities for the Neart na Gaoithe project, this new operations and maintenance base in Eyemouth is a prime example of how new offshore installations can create and sustain good green jobs and also bring wider, long-lasting benefits to the local community, businesses and economy.”

The NnG base includes a 1,040 square metre, three storey operations and maintenance building, alongside a 538 square metre storage warehouse.

The base houses a high-tech control room with staff from NNG and its subcontractor Siemens Gamesa from which the operation of the 450 megawatt (MW) wind farm will be monitored when it is commissioned in 2024.

It will monitor its low carbon electricity output, wind speed, turbine performance and all radio communications. The control room team will also monitor and control the movement of wind farm vessels into and out of Eyemouth harbour and the site of the wind farm itself, which is located 15.5 kilometres off the coast of Fife.

The building also houses staff welfare facilities, collaborative workspaces, changing rooms, drying rooms, locker rooms and briefing areas for the team of technicians based there.

It is also large enough to handle the increase in staffing levels in the summer months when wind farm maintenance will increase due to calmer weather and lower wind speeds.

Seven technicians from the area have already been recruited and will begin work in February.

Alongside the base, a high-quality berthing pontoon has been installed.

