It will be used to carry out feasibility work required to take it through Stage 2 of Scottish Government’s Structural Investment Model.

This could provide the opportunity to attract large scale development funding for Eyemouth harbour to become a strategically important port for fishing, leisure and commercial marine traffic, in turn boosting income potential for local businesses in the area.

It was one of three Borders organisations awarded £315,834 from the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund.

Eyemouth Harbour looking towards Gunsgreen House. Picture: Stuart Cobley

South of Scotland Enterprise has also been successful in securing £190,000 to deliver a programme of entrepreneurship skills development and activities for women in enterprise and youth-led enterprise.

Capital City Partnership has been awarded £30,834 to undertake feasibility work in partnership with Scottish Borders Council and five other local authority areas which will research and collect data to improve cycling, cultural and cruise tourism potential.

Cllr Scott Hamilton, SBC’s executive member for Community and Business Development, said: “These three projects being awarded funding through the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund are exciting for our area and have the potential to provide a boost to our local economy.

“As ever, I’d encourage local organisations and community groups to get in touch if they have project ideas and a need for funding, as there are a range of opportunities, not just the Shared Prosperity Fund, which the council may be able to assist with.”