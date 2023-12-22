Rare ‘rainbow clouds’ spotted in the skies above Northumberland have left watchers amazed by their vibrant colours.

Nacreous clouds are described by the Met Office as ‘very rare’ and ‘extremely high clouds’ that form in the lower stratosphere over polar regions, when the sun is just below the horizon, at about 70,000 to 100,000 feet above the earth's surface.

The UK is currently under a polar vortex meaning, because it is winter, the conditions are just right to see the stunning spectacle that is typically seen more in places with higher latitudes like Canada and Scandinavia.

Many people, who don’t know what they’re looking at, have described the clouds as looking like an oil spill or as iridescent pearls, with another name for them being mother of pearl clouds.

The best time to catch a glimpse of them is at dusk and dawn, when the sun is just below the horizon and the high altitude along with the curvature of the Earth’s surface, helps the clouds to become lit up by sunlight from below before it reflects back to the ground.

Here’s some of the stunning displays captured in Northumberland and around the North East.

1 . Nacreous clouds The clouds have stirred excitement for photographers and sky watchers everywhere. Photos by Paul Carr (top left), Melissa McCaig (top right), Paul S Robinson (bottom left) and Dan Monk (bottom right). Photo: contributed Photo Sales

2 . Nacreous clouds This stunning display of the clouds was spotted over Kiln Pit Hill by Paul Carr. Photo: Paul Carr Photo Sales

3 . Nacreous clouds These clouds were spotted out of a window in Warkworth while the sky was still light by Fiona Macleod. Photo: Fiona Macleod Photo Sales