Environmental campaign group criticise plans to dual A1 in Northumberland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

SPACE For Gosforth say the impact of both the construction of the road and the increased number of vehicles on carbon emissions would be “environmentally ruinous”. The group have called for the project to either be delayed until 2050 or scrapped altogether.

Supporters of the plan to dual the road between Morpeth and Ellingham argue that it would provide a boost to the local economy, improve journey times and make the road safer. SPACE argue that there are other, cheaper alternatives to improve road safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman for SPACE For Gosforth said: “National Highways say that dualling the A1 between Morpeth and Ellingham will increase traffic to such an extent that it will cause an additional 1.4 million tonnes CO2e to be released into the atmosphere. This alone will make it one of the most environmentally ruinous projects currently planned in the NE.

The A1 near Felton.

“While it makes instinctive sense that the A1 should be dualled all the way to Scotland, the climate impact cannot be ignored. Either the project needs to be delayed until 2050 when most of the traffic will be EVs, or better still the cost should be spent improving public transport and active travel instead.

“The idea that dualling is the only option to improve road safety is just plain wrong. National Highways have plenty of proven options like lower speed limits or average speed cameras that could have been introduced years ago at minimal cost.

“Alternative approaches, like average speed cameras or junction improvements, need to be considered to improve safety without massively increasing emissions. We support better bus services but there is little evidence that buses alone will achieve the sustained reduction in traffic necessary to offset the increased emissions from dualling the A1.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Achieving Net Zero will be hard enough without projects like this making it worse. Regional leaders claim to support cutting emissions. They need to speak up to get these funds reallocated or come up with a credible alternative that achieves both short and long-term decarbonisation targets.”

The group chose to speak out after Hexham MP and Roads Minister Guy Opperman vowed to get the project “back on track” after a final decision from the Transport Secretary was delayed several times.

A decision is expected by June 5, although it has already been pushed back four times.

Council leader Glen Sanderson said he understood concerns around the environmental impact – but maintained that the project needed to be done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Despite any environmental concerns, it is important we make it as safe as possible. The balance is always there and that is why we’re doing everything in Northumberland to install as many EV chargers as we can.

“Northumberland is a very rural county but we need to have direct and safe roads. In my lifetime, I have seen too many people hurt or killed on the A1 to see it drop down the agenda.