Environment Agency urged to prosecute after chemicals allegedly dumped in Northumberland stream

A county councillor has urged the Environment Agency to “make an example” of those responsible after chemicals were allegedly dumped in a Northumberland stream.

Cllr Wayne Daley urged the organisation to take action after Horton Burn in Cramlington was turned a milky-white colour, an issue he says has occurred several times in recent months.

The Environment Agency is working alongside Northumberland County Council and Northumbrian Water to investigate the problem.

Cllr Daley said: “The only people that can prosecute are the Environment Agency. Whether deliberately or accidentally, something is being discharged into the water course and it ends up outside people’s houses.

Horton Burn turned milky white after an alleged chemical discharge. Photo: Wayne Daley.

“The frustration I have is it feels like some companies are getting away with murder. They can discharge to their hearts’ content and nobody does anything about it.

“We have had enough. The Environment Agency needs to make an example of some of these businesses.

“Unless there is action seen to be done, nothing will change. I want prosecutions and I want that to be made public.

“We need the Environment Agency to take the evidence and get whichever business it is to be held responsible.

“I’m at the point where I’m increasingly exasperated. Enough is enough – the Environment Agency has to act. If they don’t, it is a green light for any business to dump waste.”

Cllr Daley met with EA officials last week along with the mayor of Cramlington, Helen Morris.

Responding to his comments, a spokesman for the Environment Agency said; “We have three live investigations into incidents on the Horton Burn and we are reviewing andgathering further evidence to inform a decision on possible enforcement.

“We will exercise our full range of regulatory powers – including potential prosecution – if needed. We would encourage people with concerns around Horton Burn and pollution to report it to our hotline on 0800 807060.”

Due to the fact investigations remain ongoing, the EA was unable to comment on any specifics.