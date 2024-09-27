Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Environment Agency is investigating the deaths of endangered native white clawed crayfish in Northumberland.

Around 70 crayfish from the internationally important River Wansbeck population – one of the last remaining strongholds of the species – have been found dead.

Testing has already ruled out the listed diseases white spot syndrome virus as well as crayfish plague and water quality testing has ruled out pollution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Further testing is being carried out by the Centre for Environment, Fisheries and Aquaculture Science on crayfish taken from affected locations to understand if an infectious aquatic animal disease has caused the deaths.

A white clawed crayfish in Northumberland.

All evidence presently points to the mortalities only affecting white clawed crayfish. As such, it is unlikely to cause a risk to humans, pets or other wildlife.

The Environment Agency – supported by other members of the Northumberland Crayfish Partnership – is working to minimise the impact on the crayfish population.

People are now being urged to play their part to help limit the spread of any potential infection to currently unaffected areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah Jennings, Environment Agency area environment manager, said: “The Wansbeck is such a great home for the white clawed crayfish, which play a really important role in the river’s ecosystem.

“Everyone has a part to play to limit the spread of any infection which may be affecting them. Advice includes thoroughly cleaning boots and equipment, and anything else that has been in or around the river and its tributaries.”

If people see any crayfish, alive or dead, leave it where it is and report it immediately to the Environment Agency on 0800 807060.