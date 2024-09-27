The Environment Agency is investigating the deaths of endangered native white clawed crayfish in Northumberland.

Environment Agency investigates deaths of native white clawed crayfish in Northumberland
Around 70 crayfish from the internationally important River Wansbeck population – one of the last remaining strongholds of the species – have been found dead.
Testing has already ruled out the listed diseases white spot syndrome virus as well as crayfish plague and water quality testing has ruled out pollution.
Further testing is being carried out by the Centre for Environment, Fisheries and Aquaculture Science on crayfish taken from affected locations to understand if an infectious aquatic animal disease has caused the deaths.
All evidence presently points to the mortalities only affecting white clawed crayfish. As such, it is unlikely to cause a risk to humans, pets or other wildlife.
The Environment Agency – supported by other members of the Northumberland Crayfish Partnership – is working to minimise the impact on the crayfish population.
People are now being urged to play their part to help limit the spread of any potential infection to currently unaffected areas.
Sarah Jennings, Environment Agency area environment manager, said: “The Wansbeck is such a great home for the white clawed crayfish, which play a really important role in the river’s ecosystem.
“Everyone has a part to play to limit the spread of any infection which may be affecting them. Advice includes thoroughly cleaning boots and equipment, and anything else that has been in or around the river and its tributaries.”
If people see any crayfish, alive or dead, leave it where it is and report it immediately to the Environment Agency on 0800 807060.
