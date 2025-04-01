Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Government funding totalling nearly £600,000 has been awarded for three flood defence schemes in north Northumberland.

The Environment Agency has announced plans for schemes in the coming year at Budle Bay, Beadnell and in the Coquet Valley.

Schemes to receive funding include the Beadnell North Sea Wall Improvements to defend from coastal erosion (£335,000), the North Northumberland and Budle Bay Coastal Streams habitat works to defend from sea flooding (£139,000), and the Coquet Estuary Re-Alignment to defend from river flooding. (£123,000).

This investment is part of the Government’s Plan for Change, protecting businesses, delivering new jobs, and supporting a stable economy in the face of the increasing risk of flooding as a result of climate change.

Budle Bay.

David Smith, Labour MP for North Northumberland, said: “I’m delighted the Labour Government has announced £600,000 of funding for Budle Bay, Beadnell, and the Coquet valley.

“This additional funding will protect lives and livelihoods across the constituency – one of the largest in England, with one of the best coastlines!”

Floods Minister Emma Hardy said: “I know from firsthand experience the devastating impacts that flooding can cause.

“The role of Government is to protect its citizens. However, we inherited flood defences in their worst condition on record following 14 years of Conservative neglect.

“Through our Plan for Change, we are supporting three schemes in North Northumberland, ensuring residents have the long-term protection they need, while boosting local growth and creating new jobs.”

Where schemes have not been funded, local EA teams will continue to work with councils and flood groups to ensure the public are prepared and the flood risk is reduced.