Entertainer’s lasting link to Druridge Bay

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fans of all ages have come together to honour the memory of David Cassidy, who passed away in November 2017, by placing a silver leaf on the wildlife charity’s celebratory Hauxley Giving Tree at its visitor centre on Druridge Bay.

The gesture not only serves as a heartfelt tribute to the singer but is evidence that his love for nature played an important part in his life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The world-famous entertainer had a passion for the natural world and animals living in it. As early as the 1970s, he took part in Keep Britain Tidy campaigns and over subsequent years, voiced his opinions about the planet and how people should be working to preserve it.

David Cassidy leaf at the Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre.

Alex Lister, Northumberland Wildlife Trust Druridge Bay Landscapes Manager says:

“It is heart-warming to see fans coming together to honour the memory of David Cassidy by placing the silver leaf on our Hauxley Giving Tree. This legacy serves as a beautiful tribute to his memory and the values he held so dear. I hope people will come and see it and be inspired to do their bit for their local green spaces.”

The David Cassidy GB Legacy Group keeps the memory of the late artist alive by creating memorials across the UK and highlights the unity and love shared amongst his supporters. Plaques and memorials have supported a number of charities including Dementia UK and those working with children and animals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad