Funding from Northumbrian Water has supported a community in its work to transform a former quarry into a thriving nature reserve.

Embleton Quarry was once a source of much sought-after whinstone, which has been transported for use across the country.

More recently, it was a council tip, but now it is home to a range of bird and bat species, among other wildlife, with thriving grassland and wetland habitats.

A major programme of enhancements at the Embleton Parish Council-owned site has been led by community volunteers.

Kevin Redgrave (volunteer), Ruby Merriman (Bluespaces Delivery Manager), Margaret Watchorn (volunteer) and Sophie Barber (volunteer).

Through Northumbrian Water’s innovative Bluespaces programme, £3,300 of funding was provided by the project team that carried out a £3m upgrade to Embleton Sewage Treatment Works (STW).

The STW refurbishment enables the works to cater for population growth and climate change, helping to protect water quality in Embleton Burn.

Enhancements to the nature reserve that have been carried out as a result of the funding include improved access, making tracks through the site more suitable for all, including those with mobility issues, and the installation of bat boxes, as well as a special bank designed to attract sandmartins – which is already proving successful.

Northumbrian Water also provided gravel to help with the pathway improvements.

Volunteer Margaret Watchorn said: “The Bluespaces funding from Northumbrian Water has been vital in creating and enhancing habitats, as well as opening up the site to anyone who wants to visit it, by making it fully accessible. This is a fantastic example of environmental revitalisation of a brownfield site, and it’s all the better for what we have been able to do as a result of this funding.”

Paul Davison, who was project manager at Embleton STW, said: “It’s fantastic that our project has been able to leave such a positive long-lasting mark on the community by funding the work at Embleton Quarry through our Bluespaces programme.