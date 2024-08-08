Electric vehicles brought in to help Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust cut carbon emissions
Northumbria Healthcare Facilities Management, the subsidiary of Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust that is responsible for maintaining the trust’s estate, has switched up its fleet after its current lease, signed in 2018, expired.
Over half the group’s fleet will now be electric, helping to meet carbon emissions targets, and the vehicles can be charged overnight on site to reduce fuel costs.
Dr Clare Winter, head of sustainability at Northumbria Healthcare, said: “We have a responsibility through our Net Zero Northumbria action plan to make improvements to the trust’s sustainability in all aspects of our business in order to meet our net zero 2040 target.
“Making the switch to electric vehicles is just one of the many changes we have made to contribute to cleaner air around our hospitals.”
