Electric vehicles brought in to help Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust cut carbon emissions

By Craig Buchan
Published 8th Aug 2024, 12:56 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
An NHS organisation in Northumberland has changed its vehicle fleet to be electric powered, rather than using combustion engines, in a bid to cut carbon emissions.

Northumbria Healthcare Facilities Management, the subsidiary of Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust that is responsible for maintaining the trust’s estate, has switched up its fleet after its current lease, signed in 2018, expired.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Over half the group’s fleet will now be electric, helping to meet carbon emissions targets, and the vehicles can be charged overnight on site to reduce fuel costs.

Dr Clare Winter, head of sustainability at Northumbria Healthcare, said: “We have a responsibility through our Net Zero Northumbria action plan to make improvements to the trust’s sustainability in all aspects of our business in order to meet our net zero 2040 target.

“Making the switch to electric vehicles is just one of the many changes we have made to contribute to cleaner air around our hospitals.”

Related topics:NorthumberlandNHSNorthumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice