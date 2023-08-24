Only the top 10 per cent of visitor attractions around the world are given this prestigious award which celebrates places and businesses that have consistently received great reviews and ratings on Tripadvisor in the last 12 months.

Druridge Bay Country Park comprises three miles of beautiful beach, sand dunes and a large freshwater lake surrounded by woods and meadows. It also has a café and new campsite and play park.

Cllr Colin Horncastle of Northumberland County Council said: “Our country parks are very special places where children and families can socialise, exercise, have fun and get closer to the natural world. We’ve made significant investment in them in recent years and are committed to ensuring they remain an attractive place to visit and spend time in.