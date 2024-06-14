Drop-in and have your say on Northumberland nature
The one-year project, Wilder Druridge project is part of the aptly title Network for Nature programme which is a partnership between The Wildlife Trusts and National Highways. It will focus on increasing wildlife through improving habitat and providing corridors to allow species to move through. It will also develop plans to help species like water voles and harvest mice thrive.
The area included in the project runs from the Northumberland Coast across to the A1 and from the River Coquet in the North to the River Lyne in the South. A total of 118 km2.
Wilder Druridge end goal is to produce a vision which is practical, community backed and fundable. To achieve this the community needs to be involved. We are running a series of drop-in sessions to hear from the local population about how they see the landscape, what could improve it and what species they would like to see helped.
Anybody wishing to get involved in these events, or have a chat about how they could make their land ‘wilder,’ is welcome at one of more of the drop-in sessions being held at the following venues:
20th June, 3pm - 7pm: ATAC Widdrington Station
25th June, 3pm - 7pm: Warkworth Memorial Hall
1st July, 3pm - 7pm: Amble Parish Hall
8th July, 3pm - 7pm: Cresswell Village Hall
10th July, 3pm - 7pm: Hadston House.
For more details or if anybody is unable to attend, they are more than welcome to contact the Wilder Druridge team at [email protected] to discuss a different day.
Graham Holyoak, Northumberland Wildlife Trust’s Wilder Northumberland Development Officer says:
“We are keen to hear the views of local communities on the future of Druridge Bay, and how we can help both people and wildlife living there.
“We’d really love it if people came along to one of the drop-in sessions to share their thoughts on what we can do and which species they would like to see thriving in the Druridge Bay area again.”
