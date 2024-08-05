Dredging has begun at Amble harbour after tidal flow left parts of the River Coquet unusable for boats.

The need for dredging came about after boat owners and fishermen complained about their struggle getting in and out of the marina due to high levels of sand and silt.

Since then, Warkworth Harbour Commissioners have secured a dumping license and opened up a dumping ground to dump the dredged materials.

Alan Punton, harbourmaster, said: “It's a case of crossing all the Ts and dotting all the Is because you’ve got to look at what we're digging up, which is pure sand most of the time, and you've got to satisfy all the people who are worried about worms and the fish. So, it's a case of making sure that they covered all their bases.”

A dredger called the Wyre Sands has been working in the harbour since July 30 and is contracted by Warkworth Harbour Commissioners for 21 days. The initiative has been shared with Eyemouth harbour, with both harbour authorities sharing the costs, and may have other harbours involved in the future.

According to fishermen, a notable difference has been made to the mouth of the harbour already and the Warkworth Harbour Commissioners hope the dredging will become an annual occurrence to keep on top of sand being brought in from the north by the tidal flow.

Angler Adrian Brown, who spotted the dredger at the marina whilst heading out for a day’s angling, said: "I was pleased to see this as recently the entrance sand bar has become very shallow at low tide, and quite dangerous if there are easterly swells that roll straight into the harbour.”

The increase of sand in the harbour is likely related to the erosion of beaches north of the area like Alnmouth, as sand has travelled from beaches north of Warkworth and makes its way around the North Pier wall and into the harbour and marina.

Mr Punton added: “We'll just try and see what happens with it and keep saving money to keep dredging and keep the harbour open for fishermen to continue making a livelihood.”