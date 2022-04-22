Distressing video shows stricken seal tangled in plastic off North East coast

In harrowing video footage captured by passer-by Vicki Sinclair, the seal can be seen desperately trying to free itself.

It was spotted close to St Mary’s Lighthouse on Wednesday and although passer-by Vicki Sinclair managed to move the seal off the rocks – despite the rapidly rising tide – she was unable to remove the plastic from its neck.

Ms Sinclair therefore called the British Divers Marine Life Rescue charity and asked if they could help.

The plastic sheeting wrapped itself tightly around the seal's neck.

Medic Paul Whittle therefore visited the coastline near the lighthouse yesterday morning and managed to untangle the distressed animal before sending it back into the water.

Ms Sinclair posted details of the rescue on Facebook, which attracted scores of comments from relieved members of the public.

Cath McLain said: “Thank heavens for a happy ending. Thanks to all.”

Hazel Stewart said: “This has made my day – well done everyone”.

The seal could not move itself off rocks close to St Mary's Lighthouse.

And Odette Cardon-Fleet said: “So happy this seal has been safely released from this unwanted baggage. I so hate to see wildlife suffer from our pollution. Thank you to all involved.”

Ms Sinclair said the incident was a harsh reminder of the need to dispose of rubbish properly.