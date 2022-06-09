It has not been confirmed but it is suspected they are victims of avian flu which has spread from the east coast of Scotland.

The majority of the dead birds have been gannets, which breed in huge numbers at Bass Rock off North Berwick.

"We’re just seeing the tip of the iceberg at the moment,” fears Tom Cadwallender, a freelance ornithologist who formerly worked for the Northumberland Coast Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).

Dead gannets have been washed up on Northumberland beaches.

"It’s not widespread yet but we’d expect it to get worse. There have been several reports of seabirds being washed ashore.

"My understanding is that it’s mainly been gannets which don’t breed here in Northumberland but will have travelled from Bass Rock and elsewhere along the east coast of Scotland where there has been an outbreak of avian flu.

"I haven’t heard about it impacting on the auks like puffins, guillemots and razorbills or the gulls but the nature of avian flu means it could spread."

Avian flu is typically fatal for birds which get it.

“If there is a saving grace it’s that most of these birds are long lived and the populations are pretty robust so can withstand a bad year,” said Tom. “But if it gets into rare species it can be a big problem.”

A spokesperson for Northumberland County Council said: “We have received several reports of dead seabirds being found on beaches around the Amble, Druridge, Newbiggin, Warkworth, Cresswell and Seaton Sluice areas and are currently liaising with the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) to ensure that any required testing for Avian Influenza is undertaken.

"The remainder of these dead birds will be disposed of by Northumberland County Council's NEAT team.

“If a member of the public comes across a dead wild bird, they are asked to report it to DEFRA on 03459 335577 (select option 7). Providing good location information for a dead or diseased bird is particularly important and location apps such as 'what3words', references can be very helpful.