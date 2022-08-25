Cramlington teenager on a mission to protect hedgehogs from being run over
A teenager from Cramlington has won praise from a town councillor for trying to protect the town’s hedgehogs.
After finding a hedgehog trapped in a football net in her garden, the schoolgirl – Molly – took it to the Northumbrian Hedgehog Rescue Trust in Longframlington.
They were able to nurse the creature back to health and later release it back into the wild.
And after learning of its recovery, Molly was inspired to help other hogs.
She volunteered at the Trust so she could learn to care for the spiky mammals, and is now a foster carer for the small animals.
Molly said: “We are so lucky to have these little animals in Cramlington. I just want to do all I can to protect them.”
Now she wants the county council to install a hedgehog warning sign on local roads, a plea which has the support of local town councillor Mark Swinburn.
He said: “I congratulate Molly on the fantastic work that she does, she is an inspiration.
"I know that so many care both for our town, and also for nature, so hope that they can show support for this.”
Northumberland County Council praised her “great work”. It added the Department of Transport would need to approve such a sign, but it was happy to work with her.
Evidence of ‘significant concentrations’ of hedgehogs must be provided, and a local wildlife trust needs to provide supporting information for an application to be successful.
To report hedgehog sightings, dead or alive, visit hedgehogstreet.org