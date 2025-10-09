The launch of a habitat bank in Cramlington at the foothills of the iconic Lady of the North has been announced.

The Cramlington Habitat Bank will provide a home for a diverse range of native flora and fauna across more than a hundred acres. The site also significantly enhances the broader opportunities for habitat recovery in the area, linking to other preserved habitats.

The bank has been designed by biodiversity experts who have assessed the soil, wildlife, vegetation, geology, hydrology, management history and connectivity across the local landscape, and is part of an expanding national network of dedicated nature recovery sites.

Their ambition is to develop a site that attracts various birds, reptiles, great crested newts and other amphibians like the common toad, contributing further the region’s biodiversity recovery and resilience.

A before image of Cramlington Habitat Bank.

Will Witchell, Senior Land Manager at Environment Bank, the leading off-site Biodiversity Net Gain (BNG) provider who are in charge of the project, said: "It is great to be working with the team at the Blagdon Estate to establish Cramlington Habitat Bank.

“It will be great to see the habitat bank evolve over the coming years and watch how the diverse mix of scrub, grassland, woodland, lowland fen, and ponds develop.

He added: "With it being located just alongside the A1, thousands of people driving past will get to see the Habitat Bank every day.

"They’ll be able to witness it flourish over time and see how the Estate's White Park Cattle grazing is helping to shape the Habitat Bank landscape sustainably.”

After of the Cramlington Habitat Bank.

Following a thorough assessment of the site, Environment Bank is generating a range of high-integrity Biodiversity Units to provide an effective local off-site BNG option for developers in the region.

The Biodiversity Units from Cramlington Habitat Bank offer an effective local off-site BNG solution for the Northumberland County Council LPA and the South East Northumberland Coastal Plain NCA.

Cramlington Habitat Bank is one of more than forty BNG sites from Environment Bank’s expanding national network, created and managed by its team of ecologists in partnership with rural landowners, that covers over 3,000 acres of land in total.