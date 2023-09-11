Watch more videos on Shots!

Sixteen hi-tech cameras will be installed with signage for operation areas in and around Ashington and Blyth, which held 87% of all fly-tipping incidents reported in the county in 2022

The footage of illegally dumping waste will capture footage of vehicles and people to be used as evidence to issue Fixed Penalty Notice (FPN) charges of up to £400 and possibly legal action against those responsible if the FPN is not paid.

They can continuously record and can easily be attached to infrastructure, such as lamp posts and buildings, to deter potential offenders.

The cameras were purchased thanks to a £33,000 Fly-Tipping Intervention Grant secured by Northumberland County Council from the Rural Payments Agency.

Cllr Gordon Stewart, cabinet member with responsibility for Looking After Our Communities said: “Fly-tipping is a serious criminal offence, and we hope these CCTV cameras will act as a deterrent to many. However, we will not hesitate to prosecute those caught fly-tipping on camera, and this will help to go some way in tackling this ongoing and unwanted problem.

Proactive and reactive action will also be taken to reduce the chance of displacing the offending.

Cllr Kath Nisbett, ward member, added: “We're urging everyone to please do the right thing and dispose of their waste in a responsible way. We all need to love where we live and show pride in our community.

“We hope these cameras will play a key role in preventing the dumping of waste in and around the streets of Blyth. When the council has to clear up fly tips it costs money which could be spent on far better things.”

Older housing areas are problematic for fly-tipping, their back lanes with have high walls on each side provide many opportunities for the dumping of household waste without detection, ranging from fridges and sofas to bagged food and general rubbish.